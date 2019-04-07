Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Out of Sunday's lineup
Flores is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Flores received the starting nod Saturday but will return to the bench for the third time in the last four games. The 27-year-old has gotten off to a slow start by slashing .227/.293/.318 through 24 plate appearances. Ketel Marte will move up to second base while Jarrod Dyson starts in center field Sunday.
