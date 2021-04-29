Mathisen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to San Diego.
Mathisen staked Arizona to an early 2-0 lead with a 429-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. That proved to be his only hit in a contest that the Padres ultimately won in a rout. The homer was a rare highlight at the plate this season for Mathisen, who is slashing a meek .143/.295/.229 overall.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Makes second straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Starts at 1B•
-
Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Starts in LF•
-
Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Vying for utility role•
-
Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Homers twice•
-
Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Delivers two in loss•