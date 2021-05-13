Mathisen was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was optioned to the minors last week and has now been removed from the 40-man roster. Mathisen had a .119/.255/.190 slash line in 51 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks.
