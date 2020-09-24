Mathisen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.
After opening his MLB career in a 2-for-19 rut, Mathisen found the bleachers twice on Wednesday. He will look to improve on his .182/.280/.455 slash line over the season's final games.
