Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Joins big-league club
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
at
12:10 pm ET 1 min read
Mathisen was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Mathisen provides depth across the infield as he played at first, second and third base at Triple-A Reno during the 2019 season. He also managed a 1.004 OPS in 87 games in the friendly hitting environment.
