site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-wyatt-mathisen-makes-mlb-debut | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Makes MLB debut
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mathisen started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.
Mathisen was called up Monday, but at age 26, he's not considered a prospect. He replaced Eduardo Escobar but will play a backup infield role going forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read