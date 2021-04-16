Mathisen started at first base and went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-6 win over Washington.

Mathisen slotted in a first base for the second consecutive game, replacing the injured Christian Walker (oblique), with both starts coming against left-handers. He's expected to fill in at first base against southpaws until Walker is ready to go. He's been primarily a pinch hitter prior to his first base fill-in role and is 2-for-13 with four walks, two RBI and a run scored through 10 games.