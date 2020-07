Mathisen will be part of the Diamondbacks' taxi squad, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The three-man taxi squad are players not on the active roster that will accompany teams on road trips, giving providing immediate replacements for an injured or COVID-19 infected player. Mathisen can fill in all three infield base positions. The 26-year-old hit .283 with 23 homers and a 1.004 OPS in 87 games with Triple-A Reno last season.