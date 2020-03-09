Diamondbacks' Wyatt Mathisen: Optioned to Triple-A
Mathisen was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Mathisen's contract was selected in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but it was unlikely that he'd be able to make the major-league squad to begin the season despite working in major-league camp. The 26-year-old has been effective this spring, hitting .429/.500/.786 with one home run and five RBI over 14 at-bats in the Cactus League.
