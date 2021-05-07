Mathisen was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The 27-year-old earned a spot on the Opening Day roster and struggled in 23 games with a .119/.255/.190 slash line in 51 plate appearances. Mathisen won't report to Triple-A and will remain with the Diamondbacks on the taxi squad, so he could rejoin the active roster if the team needs another bat. Merrill Kelly (COVID-19 protocols) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
