Mathisen started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

The righty-hitting Mathisen was the second player to slot in at first base since the Diamondbacks placed Christian Walker (oblique) on the injured list. He faced left-hander Jesus Luzardo. The switch-hitting Asdrubal Cabrera got the nod Monday against a righty, but he's also getting starts at second and third base. The lefty-hitting Pavin Smith should also fill in when a right-hander is the mound. Mathisen has made a couple of starts this season and is 1-for-11 (.091) with two walks and six strikeouts.