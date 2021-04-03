Mathisen started in left field Friday and went 0-for-2 in a 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Manager Torey Lovullo opted to sit primary left-fielder David Peralta against a tough lefty in Blake Snell, but once he was replaced by a right-handed reliever, Craig Stammen, Peralta pinch-hit for Mathisen and stayed in the game at left field.