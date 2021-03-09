Mathisen started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Monday's spring game against San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks are evaluating several infielders for a utility role in 2021 and are giving Mathisen plenty of at-bats as part of the evaluation. He's made an appearance in each of the last eight Cactus League games and is 5-for-14 with three walks, five RBI and two runs scored. He's made appearances at designated hitter (one), first base (five) and third base (three). Others in the infield utility mix are Josh Rojas (7-for-20, 3 HR), Josh VanMeter (2-for-17) and Andrew Young (1-for-12).