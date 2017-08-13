Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Appears in simulated game
Tomas (groin) participated in a simulated game Saturday at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.
Tomas, who has been sidelined since June 6 with right groin tendinitis, had several at-bats against rehabbing pitcher Robbie Ray (concussion) and also ran the bases. The Diamondbacks hope to send Tomas out on a rehab assignment in the near future, but the team will wait and see how he feels Sunday before mapping out a schedule for the outfielder. Tomas is likely to serve in a bench role once he's activated from the 60-day disabled list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Runs bases Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Begins baserunning activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Showing improvement with groin injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Now dealing with groin strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Pulled from Saturday rehab game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...