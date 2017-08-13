Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Appears in simulated game

Tomas (groin) participated in a simulated game Saturday at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.

Tomas, who has been sidelined since June 6 with right groin tendinitis, had several at-bats against rehabbing pitcher Robbie Ray (concussion) and also ran the bases. The Diamondbacks hope to send Tomas out on a rehab assignment in the near future, but the team will wait and see how he feels Sunday before mapping out a schedule for the outfielder. Tomas is likely to serve in a bench role once he's activated from the 60-day disabled list.