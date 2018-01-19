Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Arrested for speeding Thursday
Tomas (groin) was arrested and charged with reckless driving and criminal speeding Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Tomas was cited Thursday morning while allegedly driving 105 mph in the Phoenix area. Though he could potentially face up to 30 days of jail time or receive a court-issued fine, it's unlikely that Tomas will receive a suspension from the MLB.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Undergoes minor surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Taken off disabled list•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Likely done for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Will undergo surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Endures setback in rehab•
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
First base offers plenty of depth, as usual, but Scott White says you shouldn't feel obligated...