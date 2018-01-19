Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Arrested for speeding Thursday

Tomas (groin) was arrested and charged with reckless driving and criminal speeding Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Tomas was cited Thursday morning while allegedly driving 105 mph in the Phoenix area. Though he could potentially face up to 30 days of jail time or receive a court-issued fine, it's unlikely that Tomas will receive a suspension from the MLB.

