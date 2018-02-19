Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Gets full medical clearance for spring
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Tomas (groin) has received full medical clearance for spring training, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Tomas was limited to just 47 games a season ago due to a pair of core-muscle surgeries, with the latter procedure shutting him down for good in late August. Even though he's now back to full strength, Tomas isn't guaranteed to open the season as Arizona's starting left fielder, with his defensive limitations and poor on-base skills prompting Luvollo to open up the competition at the position. Fortunately for Tomas, one of his top challengers to the starting role, Chris Owings (finger), is expected to be limited at the start of the spring, but the Cuban import will still need to perform well in Cactus League games and workouts in order to come away with the starting gig. Even with a strong spring, the possibility remains that Tomas will open the season on the bench while the Diamondbacks continue to pursue re-signing free agent J.D. Martinez.
