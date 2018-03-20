Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Hitting well in spring
Tomas has gone 11-for-33 with a 9:4 K:BB over 13 Cactus League appearances.
Tomas' strong showing at the plate this spring likely won't be enough to earn him regular at-bats once Opening Day arrives, as the 26-year-old is now the club's fifth outfielder following the offseason acquisitions of Steven Souza and Jarrod Dyson. Because Tomas doesn't offer any defensive value, it will likely be difficult for him to earn much more than the occasional pinch-hitting appearance or spot start while he remains in Arizona. With that in mind, the Diamondbacks could be looking into trading Tomas to an American League team in need of an upgrade at designated hitter. With Tomas due $10 million in 2018 and his contract containing player options worth a combined $32.5 million over the next two seasons, it's unlikely the Diamondbacks would be able to fetch anything of value in any potential deal.
