Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Joining big-league club
Tomas will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Tomas will join the Diamondbacks in Miami ahead of Friday's series opener. The 28-year-old, who hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017, compiled a solid .305/.341/.603 slash line with 29 home runs and 23 doubles across 98 games with Reno prior to earning a promotion. Tomas has split time between first base and left field in the minors, though it's unclear what role he'll play with the big club. He hit .272 with 31 homers in 140 games back in 2016.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Launches four homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Shipped to minors camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Not planning to opt out•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Placed on outright waivers•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...