Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Joining big-league club

Tomas will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Tomas will join the Diamondbacks in Miami ahead of Friday's series opener. The 28-year-old, who hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017, compiled a solid .305/.341/.603 slash line with 29 home runs and 23 doubles across 98 games with Reno prior to earning a promotion. Tomas has split time between first base and left field in the minors, though it's unclear what role he'll play with the big club. He hit .272 with 31 homers in 140 games back in 2016.