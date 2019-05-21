Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Launches four homers

Tomas had four home runs and eight RBI for Triple-A Reno on Monday.

The hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League earned its reputation Monday. The 28-year-old Tomas now has 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 42 games. He was one of several Aces to go yard in what ended up a 25-8 win over Tacoma. Kevin Cron blasted two homers while Tim Locastro, Domingo Leyba, Matt Szucar and Caleb Joseph hit one apiece.