Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Likely done for season

The Diamondbacks aren't expecting Tomas to play again this season with the outfielder set to undergo surgery Tuesday to address a core injury, Danny Knobler of MLB.com reports.

Tomas, who has been sidelined since June 3 due to right groin tendinitis, has had two rehab assignments shut down as a result of setbacks with the injury, with his most recent stint with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate earlier this month coming to an end after he experienced pain while running the bases. The surgery should help remedy any recurring issues, but the recovery timetable associated with the procedure won't allow him to get back on the field before the season ends. That being said, Tomas shouldn't endure any significant delays during his offseason workouts, putting him in line to enter spring training at full strength.