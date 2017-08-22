Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Likely done for season
The Diamondbacks aren't expecting Tomas to play again this season with the outfielder set to undergo surgery Tuesday to address a core injury, Danny Knobler of MLB.com reports.
Tomas, who has been sidelined since June 3 due to right groin tendinitis, has had two rehab assignments shut down as a result of setbacks with the injury, with his most recent stint with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate earlier this month coming to an end after he experienced pain while running the bases. The surgery should help remedy any recurring issues, but the recovery timetable associated with the procedure won't allow him to get back on the field before the season ends. That being said, Tomas shouldn't endure any significant delays during his offseason workouts, putting him in line to enter spring training at full strength.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Will undergo surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Endures setback in rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Appears in simulated game•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Runs bases Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Begins baserunning activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...