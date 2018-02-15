Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Not assured starting gig in left field

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo suggested Wednesday that Tomas (groin) has been given no assurances that he'll open the season as the Diamondbacks' starting left fielder, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Tomas currently tops the depth chart in left field, but it's no secret that the Diamondbacks have interest in re-signing free agent J.D. Martinez, who continues to negotiate with the team. Even if Martinez heads elsewhere, the Diamondbacks could explore other corner-outfield options via trade and/or free agency, or look to the versatile Chris Owings to push Tomas for a starting gig. In addition to the Diamondbacks' lack of commitment, Tomas' outlook is further dimmed by his checkered health history -- he missed about two thirds of the 2017 campaign with a core-muscle injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery in August -- and the new installation of a humidor at Chase Field, which is expected to suppress home-run production at the stadium relative to previous years.