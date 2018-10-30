Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Not planning to opt out
Tomas will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Diamondbacks this offseason, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Tomas is guaranteed $32.5 million over the next two seasons. Given his price tag, the soon-to-be 28-year-old figures to play out his contract in the minors, where he spent all of 2018, hitting .262/.280/.465 with 14 homers in 106 games for Triple-A Reno.
