Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Opportunity knocks in Arizona

Tomas could play more than previously expected to begin 2018 with Steven Souza (pectoral) likely out until mid-May.

Tomas has been putting together a strong spring at the plate, batting .316/.395/.474 with a 5:11 BB:K. The problem is that he's a huge negative in the outfield. With that in mind, it will likely be Jarrod Dyson who benefits the most -- Dyson will presumably start against right-handed pitching with Tomas getting the nod against lefties. Even a short-side platoon role is a major upgrade for Tomas from what was a bleak outlook for opportunities in Arizona.