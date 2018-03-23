Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Opportunity knocks in Arizona
Tomas could play more than previously expected to begin 2018 with Steven Souza (pectoral) likely out until mid-May.
Tomas has been putting together a strong spring at the plate, batting .316/.395/.474 with a 5:11 BB:K. The problem is that he's a huge negative in the outfield. With that in mind, it will likely be Jarrod Dyson who benefits the most -- Dyson will presumably start against right-handed pitching with Tomas getting the nod against lefties. Even a short-side platoon role is a major upgrade for Tomas from what was a bleak outlook for opportunities in Arizona.
