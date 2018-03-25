Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Optioned to Triple-A

Tomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Tomas -- who posted an 89 wRC+ in his injury-plagued 2017 season -- put together a solid spring (.293 average and .370 OBP) but will open the upcoming season in the minor leagues. It was thought that Tomas would have a good shot at making the Opening Day roster following outfielder Steven Souza's pectoral injury, but the Diamondbacks have opted to fill his role with other in-house options. Tomas will likely make his way back to the big leagues at some point during the upcoming season, but his redraft value obviously takes a massive hit with this news.