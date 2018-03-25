Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Optioned to Triple-A
Tomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Tomas -- who posted an 89 wRC+ in his injury-plagued 2017 season -- put together a solid spring (.293 average and .370 OBP) but will open the upcoming season in the minor leagues. It was thought that Tomas would have a good shot at making the Opening Day roster following outfielder Steven Souza's pectoral injury, but the Diamondbacks have opted to fill his role with other in-house options. Tomas will likely make his way back to the big leagues at some point during the upcoming season, but his redraft value obviously takes a massive hit with this news.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Opportunity knocks in Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Hitting well in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Gets full medical clearance for spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Not assured starting gig in left field•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Arrested for speeding Thursday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...