Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Picks up start Sunday
Tomas (groin) is starting in left field and batting fifth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Tomas had a rough offseason this year, undergoing groin surgery in December and receiving a citation for reckless driving and criminal speeding in January. The power-hitting outfielder will look to put all that behind him as he grabs his first start of spring training Sunday. Following the acquisition of Steven Souza from Tampa Bay, it appears likely that Tomas will open the year as a reserve outfielder for the Diamondbacks, thus making him a relatively unattractive fantasy option in 2018.
