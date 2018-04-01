Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Placed on outright waivers
Tomas was placed on outright waivers Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Tomas failed to make the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster this season despite Steven Souza opening the year on the disabled list with a pectoral injury. It wasn't a good sign for Tomas' future with Arizona, and he'll now almost certainly clear waivers and be removed from the 40-man roster; it's unlikely that another team will pick up the remaining three years and $46 million left on his contract. The 27-year-old owns a 98 career wRC+ and a very poor defensive reputation, making it hard for a team to justify keeping him on their roster let alone paying him over $15 million a year.
