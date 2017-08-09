Play

Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Runs bases Tuesday

Tomas (groin) was able to do some running on the basepaths Tuesday, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Tomas recently suggested that he would be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon, but the Diamondbacks have yet to finalize a schedule for him. Nonetheless, it appears Tomas is making progress in his recovery from groin tendinitis, leaving the Diamondbacks hopeful that he'll be able to provide an impact as a part-time starter or bench bat once he returns. Tomas lost out on his everyday role in the corner outfield after the team acquired J.D. Martinez in July.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast