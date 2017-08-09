Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Runs bases Tuesday
Tomas (groin) was able to do some running on the basepaths Tuesday, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Tomas recently suggested that he would be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon, but the Diamondbacks have yet to finalize a schedule for him. Nonetheless, it appears Tomas is making progress in his recovery from groin tendinitis, leaving the Diamondbacks hopeful that he'll be able to provide an impact as a part-time starter or bench bat once he returns. Tomas lost out on his everyday role in the corner outfield after the team acquired J.D. Martinez in July.
