Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Shipped to minors camp
Tomas was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Tomas put together a solid spring, hitting .448/.467/.621 with five doubles and a 4:5 BB:K through 15 games (29 at-bats), but he was never expected to break camp with the Diamondbacks given his hefty contract and status as a non-roster player. At this point, it seems likely that the 28-year-old will play out the remainder of his contract in the minors, where he spent all of the 2018 campaign.
