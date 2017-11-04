Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Taken off disabled list
Tomas (groin) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Tomas underwent core surgery in late August, and should be ready to go by the time the team reports to spring training next year. The soon-to-be 27-year-old slashed .241/.294/.464 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 47 games with the Diamondbacks this season.
