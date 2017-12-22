Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Undergoes minor surgery

Tomas (groin) underwent surgery for the second time in the past four months to clean out scar tissue that was causing irritation in his core, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reports.

Tomas missed the rest of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery in late August, which stemmed from a right groin injury he suffered in early June. It appears as though the 27-year-old should be good to go by the time spring training rolls around, as this second procedure was performed to limit the irritation Tomas was feeling in the area.