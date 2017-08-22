Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Undergoes successful surgery
Tomas (groin) underwent successful core surgery Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Following the procedure, Tomas' season is almost certainly over, but he should be back to full strength before the start of spring training.
