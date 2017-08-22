Play

Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Undergoes successful surgery

Tomas (groin) underwent successful core surgery Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Following the procedure, Tomas' season is almost certainly over, but he should be back to full strength before the start of spring training.

