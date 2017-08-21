Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Will undergo surgery
Tomas (groin) is scheduled to undergo surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday to repair a core injury.
Tomas visited a specialist after suffering a setback in his rehab assignment over the weekend, and it was revealed that this latest ailment will require surgery to repair. It's been a disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old, who has been sidelined since June 2 with multiple injuries, as he's played in just 47 games and slashed an unremarkable .241/.294/.464 with eight homers in the process. While he hasn't been given an updated return timetable, it appears this latest development could ultimately end Tomas' season. In the meantime, the Diamondbacks will continue to trot out an outfield of J.D. Martinez, David Peralta and A.J. Pollock.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Endures setback in rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Appears in simulated game•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Runs bases Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Begins baserunning activity•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Showing improvement with groin injury•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....