Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Will undergo surgery

Tomas (groin) is scheduled to undergo surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday to repair a core injury.

Tomas visited a specialist after suffering a setback in his rehab assignment over the weekend, and it was revealed that this latest ailment will require surgery to repair. It's been a disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old, who has been sidelined since June 2 with multiple injuries, as he's played in just 47 games and slashed an unremarkable .241/.294/.464 with eight homers in the process. While he hasn't been given an updated return timetable, it appears this latest development could ultimately end Tomas' season. In the meantime, the Diamondbacks will continue to trot out an outfield of J.D. Martinez, David Peralta and A.J. Pollock.