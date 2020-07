Lopez appeared in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 loss to the Padres on Friday, striking out one while working around a hit and a walk in a scoreless frame.

Lopez missed a few days of workouts at the tail end of summer camp, but the absences ultimately didn't impact his availability for the season opener. Given that the right-hander was used in the eighth inning of a game the Diamondbacks were trailing by six runs at the time, Lopez could be destined for lower-leverage work early on during the season.