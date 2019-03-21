Lopez allowed a run on two hits while striking out one over 1.1 innings Wednesday against the White Sox.

Lopez, 26, made his major-league debut in 2018 when he was a September callup. He's known for his fastball, which he threw two-thirds of the time during his 10-game cameo last year. "I think that he is getting information that will help him become an elite pitcher on this staff," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic . "Look, major-league hitters can get wood on a bullet; you can't throw it hard enough for some guys. There's some secondary stuff that I felt like he needed to clean up ... and it's coming along." As such, Lopez has focused on his slider and adding a splitter in an effort to earn an Opening Day bullpen slot.