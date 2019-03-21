Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Bidding for roster spot
Lopez allowed a run on two hits while striking out one over 1.1 innings Wednesday against the White Sox.
Lopez, 26, made his major-league debut in 2018 when he was a September callup. He's known for his fastball, which he threw two-thirds of the time during his 10-game cameo last year. "I think that he is getting information that will help him become an elite pitcher on this staff," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic . "Look, major-league hitters can get wood on a bullet; you can't throw it hard enough for some guys. There's some secondary stuff that I felt like he needed to clean up ... and it's coming along." As such, Lopez has focused on his slider and adding a splitter in an effort to earn an Opening Day bullpen slot.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Fires scoreless inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Earns promotion to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Expected to open season at Double-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Excelling in relief role at High-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Sidelined with strained rotator cuff•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Back pitching in rookie ball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...