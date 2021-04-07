Lopez allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning in Tuesday's 10-8 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Lopez came on in 10th inning after Chris Devenski blew a save opportunity in regulation and immediately allowed Colorado to tie the game when Josh Fuentes doubled in Elias Diaz, who started the inning on second base. With the news that Joakim Soria (calf) is on the injured list, Lopez could be in the mix for late-inning work, although he was not a sure bet to make the squad during spring training. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Repulbic that "somebody is going to emerge," and he'll continue to operate a bullpen without defined roles until that happens.