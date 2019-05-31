Lopez allowed two runs on four hits while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 11-10 extra-inning loss to the Rockies.

With Archie Bradley not instilling confidence, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo turned to Lopez, perhaps the team's best reliever this season, to protect a two-run eighth-inning lead. Lopez entered the inning with a 0.82 ERA and seven consecutive scoreless appearances before being tagged with his second blown save of the season.