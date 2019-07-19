Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Charged with loss
Lopez (1-3) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Brewers, surrendering three runs on four hits while recording just one out.
Lopez replaced starter Merrill Kelly in the eighth inning with the score tied, 1-1. The right-hander gave up a leadoff double to Eric Thames, a single to Keston Hiura and an RBI single Orlando Arcia. The Brewers then double stole, causing catcher Carson Kelly to lurch his throw down the left field line as Huira made his way home. Lopez then gave up a sacrifice fly to Jesus Aguilar to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead. Across 43 appearances this season, Lopez owns a 2.23 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB.
