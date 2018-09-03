Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Earns promotion to majors
Lopez will be promoted from Double-A Jackson on Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Lopez was going to bed added to the 40-man roster anyway to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so the Diamondbacks opted to bring him up for the final month of the season after he impressed at Double-A, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 87:26 K:BB across 61.2 innings with the Generals. The right-hander also picked up 12 saves, and has the potential to be an overpowering late-inning arm with his fastball/slider combination.
