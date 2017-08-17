Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Excelling in relief role at High-A
Lopez, 24, has submitted a 0.46 ERA and 33:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings with High-A Visalia this season.
The Diamondbacks signed Lopez as an international amateur out of Cuba to much fanfare in 2015, but the right-hander proved to be a major disappointment in his first two years in the United States. After Lopez posted a 5.52 ERA across 14 starts with Double-A Mobile last season, the Diamondbacks elected to convert him to a relief role in 2017. While that will likely limit his long-term appeal in dynasty formats, the move to the bullpen will likely speed up Lopez's arrival to the big leagues, especially if he continues to perform as well as he has this season with Visalia.
