Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Expected to open season at Double-A
Lopez is expected to open the 2018 season at Double-A Jackson, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks coughed up $16 million to sign Lopez out of Cuba in 2015 with the hope that the right-hander would emerge as a frontline starter in the majors down the road. A combination of injuries, off-field incidents and inconsistent stuff from start to start effectively removed Lopez from the prospect radar following his first two and a half years in the organization, but he turned a corner last July upon converting to a relief role. While making all but one of his 21 appearances at High-A Visalia last season, Lopez submitted a 0.85 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB in 31.2 frames, leaning heavily on a mid-90s fastball and sharp slider to blow hitters away. The 25-year-old will face a stiffer challenge upon moving up to the Southern League, but if he finds similar success out of the bullpen with Jackson, a second-half promotion to the big club could be in the offing.
