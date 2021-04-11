Lopez allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning of Saturday's 8-3 win over Cincinnati.

Lopez cleaned up in a non-save situation and has yet to allow an earned run in four appearances. The right-hander is in the mix for save chances while the Diamondbacks' closer situation is unsettled. Joakim Soria (calf) is on the injured list while Chris Devenski (personal) is away from the team. Lopez has struck out seven, walked four and allowed two hits over four innings.