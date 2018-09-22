Lopez worked a scoreless ninth inning and struck out a batter Friday in the Diamondbacks' 6-2 loss to the Rockies.

Since allowing three runs on three hits -- including a pair of home runs -- while failing to retire a batter in his MLB debut Sept. 9, Lopez has been lights out in his subsequent five appearances. He's yielded only two hits while walking none over five innings, allowing him to build a case for being used in higher-leverage situations. Though Yoshihisa Hirano seems reasonably secure in his role as the Diamondbacks' closer, Lopez could get some setup opportunities over the final week of the season with Archie Bradley and Jake Diekman both having struggled of late in that capacity.