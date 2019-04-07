Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Firing blanks
Lopez pitched a clean inning and picked up his second hold in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.
Lopez has made five scoreless appearances thus far, allowing three walks and two hits over 4.2 innings. All of his work has come in middle relief, mostly in the sixth inning.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Bidding for roster spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Fires scoreless inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Earns promotion to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Expected to open season at Double-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Excelling in relief role at High-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Sidelined with strained rotator cuff•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...