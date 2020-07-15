Diamondbacks pitching coach Matt Herges mentioned Lopez as one of the pitchers that has stood out in summer camp, Matt Layman of Arizona Sports reports.

Lopez was a late-inning reliever for much of 2019, though he was given fewer high-leverage appearances over a poor second half. The right-hander split between a 1.59 ERA prior to the All-Star break and a 5.74 ERA following the break. "His slider has been the talk," Herges said. "It's definitely been the talk. Hitters come back and say, 'Oh my gosh, I haven't seen that.' Even catchers catching him, like, 'OK, that's different.' He's just more mindful of being on top of the baseball and getting more downward action." The summer results are an improvement from spring training, when Arizona general manager Mike Hazen called out Lopez for inconsistent command. When it was working for Lopez during the first half of 2019, at a time when the Diamondbacks closer situation was in flux, he was given a few closing opportunities but blew three of four save chances.