Lopez returned to camp after missing the last two workouts due to a kidney stone, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Lopez appears to be "pushing forward and on the other side of that," but did not specify the right-hander's status or activity level. Lopez is coming off a shaky 2020 campaign and looks to re-establish himself in a bullpen without many defined roles at this point.