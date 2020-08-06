site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-yoan-lopez-moved-to-alternate-site | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Moved to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lopez was optioned to Arizona's alternate camp site Thursday.
Lopez has appeared in five games for the Diamondbacks this season, compiling a 4.15 ERA and 3:2 K:BB across 4.1 innings. He'll represent additional bullpen depth at the team's satellite camp.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.