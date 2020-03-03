Lopez needs to be more consistent to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lopez served as a key bullpen member to finish up 2018 and over the first half of 2019, but it all went south over the second half last year. He became very hittable and posted a 5.74 ERA following the All-Star break. "Inconsistency," general manager Mike Hazen said. "We are stressing the continued need to improve his consistency of command. That needs to happen with both his fastball and his breaking ball." The GM made those comments after Lopez was lit up Sunday, when he allowed four runs on five hits over one inning to bring his spring ERA to 12.00.