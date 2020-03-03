Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Needs to be better
Lopez needs to be more consistent to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Lopez served as a key bullpen member to finish up 2018 and over the first half of 2019, but it all went south over the second half last year. He became very hittable and posted a 5.74 ERA following the All-Star break. "Inconsistency," general manager Mike Hazen said. "We are stressing the continued need to improve his consistency of command. That needs to happen with both his fastball and his breaking ball." The GM made those comments after Lopez was lit up Sunday, when he allowed four runs on five hits over one inning to bring his spring ERA to 12.00.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...