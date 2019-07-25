Lopez allowed didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Orioles.

Greg Holland began the ninth inning but walked the first two batters he faced, cause the Diamondbacks to call upon Lopez to close the game. Lopez made quick work of the Orioles, inducing three fly outs to end the contest and record his first save of the campaign. Holland has been solid for most of the season, though he has allowed at least one earned run in three of his seven appearances in July. If his struggles continue, the team could look elsewhere in the bullpen for a closer, and it appears Lopez may be in a prime position to step into the role.