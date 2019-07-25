Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Notches first save
Lopez allowed didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Orioles.
Greg Holland began the ninth inning but walked the first two batters he faced, cause the Diamondbacks to call upon Lopez to close the game. Lopez made quick work of the Orioles, inducing three fly outs to end the contest and record his first save of the campaign. Holland has been solid for most of the season, though he has allowed at least one earned run in three of his seven appearances in July. If his struggles continue, the team could look elsewhere in the bullpen for a closer, and it appears Lopez may be in a prime position to step into the role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start