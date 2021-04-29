Lopez was optioned to the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Thursday.
Lopez had pitched well to begin the season but gave up three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one in one inning during Wednesday's loss to the Padres. The right-hander failed to convert on any of his three save chances early in the season and will now be sent down after Chris Devenski (personal) was activated from the restricted list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Finishes off Reds•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Blows save in extras•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Allows runs again•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Missed time in camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Third straight scoreless outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez: Returns to 28-man roster•