Lopez pitched a scoreless third of an inning to register his third hold in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Braves.

Lopez hasn't allowed a run in nine of his 10 appearances with a 1.23 ERA and 5:4 K:BB over 7.1 innings. The right-hander uses an upper-90s fastball and slider and has a minor-league history of lots of strikeouts and walks. With the Diamondbacks in a transitional year, Lopez could emerge with a greater role later this season, particularly he can harness the fastball. The 26-year-old was used as a closer in 2018 at Double-A Jackson.